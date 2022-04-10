We don’t have to wait much longer to find out if Real Madrid will be a semifinalist in the Champions League, or if Chelsea manages to overcome the negative result in the white team’s field. Ancelotti’s men won the blues at Stamford Bridge with a resounding result, and they are very much looking forward to the tie, especially when playing the second leg at the Whites’ fiefdom.
Where is Real Madrid – Chelsea? The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu with capacity for 81,044 spectators.
When and what time is Real Madrid – Chelsea? The match will be played on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina).
On which TV channel can I watch Real Madrid – Chelsea? In Spain it can be seen through Movistar Champions League. In Mexico, on TNT sports and HBO Max. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on ESPN2 Sur.
Where can I watch Real Madrid – Chelsea ‘online’? In Spain, through Mitele Plus. In Mexico through HBO Max. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela
What was the last result between Real Madrid – Chelsea?
The Whites beat Chelsea 1-3 last week in London, with a Benzema hat-trick
Real Madrid won this day against Getafe in an undemanding match for Ancelotti’s men, in which the Italian coach rested many of the starters against Chelsea. For this reason, everything indicates that the team will be fresh for the second leg, since Modric, Kroos, Carvajal and Mendy were substitutes. Therefore, for the second leg, Ancelotti will be able to count on these much fresher players with the aim of holding on to the result and hurting Chelsea when they come back in a rush. Who will not be is Militao, who seeing the yellow card in the first leg, will be sanctioned.
Chelsea is in a difficult situation. The result of the first leg was a blow to the blues, for whom the instability of the club, after the possible situation of defaults, seems to have taken its toll on the team. In addition, the one who seemed to be his star signing, Lukaku, is not very committed and it does not help to think that he could be a key piece for the match against Madrid. Tuchel’s men will still have to give it their all, as they are the defending champions, although they will be without James, Chillwell or Hudson-Odoi due to injury.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema.
Chelsea: Mendy; Loftus Cheek, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso; Kovacic, Kante; Werner, Havertz, Mount.
