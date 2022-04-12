Previous Direct

Real Madrid and Chelsea will face each other from 9:00 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The Whites, with Militão out, are looking to confirm their 1-3 first-leg deficit at Stamford Bridge to reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the tenth time in the last 12 seasons. Since the 2010-11 academic year, the madridistas have won four finals, with four titles (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018), five defeats in the semifinals (against Barça, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus and Chelsea, last year) and two eliminations in the round of 16 , against Manchester City in 2020 and Ajax in 2019. The Dutch team and Danish side Odense (in 1994) are the only two clubs to have come from behind in a European tie at the Bernabéu after losing at home in the first leg. Only PSG eliminated Madrid in Europe in two consecutive seasons (in the ’93 UEFA Cup and the ’94 Cup Winners’ Cup). In the first leg in London, Madrid achieved their first win against Chelsea in six continental duels.

Courtois, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Benzema See also Embrapii allocates R$ 20 million for the production of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Edouard Mendy, Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Kante, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner goals Referee Szymon Marciniak

new posts Benzema shoots dangerously and the equalizer is about to come. Chelsea prevails in midfield and arrives in superiority to Madrid’s attack. There is a hole that the Spanish team must cover urgently. Minute 20. Madrid, 0-Chelsea, 1. The game has a great rhythm. In the lap crashes there is no longer any speculation. Madrid still have an advantage in the tie. Chelsea have taken advantage of playing with two forwards, Havertz and Werner. But he has problems behind. minute 16 Madrid, 0-Chelsea, 1. Great movement in attack by Chelsea, who went ahead on the scoreboard with a great goal from Mount. The English team has deactivated the Madrid defense. CHELSEA GOAL. MOUNT GOAL Vinicius in action. He has already drawn a yellow to his marker. Chelsea’s first try, which is dangerous when he steals and has space. Loss of Valverde. Minute 12 and follow the 0-0 at the Bernabeu. Chelsea is having a very bad time. He has lost solidity and Madrid can punish him. Benzema shoots high. The Frenchman hit him with his body somewhat thrown back. Yellow for James. Vinicius in action. Minute 10 and a very dangerous foul. Chelsea does not care that Madrid arrive with many attackers when they overcome their forward pressure. The risk you take is very high. Casemiro has already made two excellent covers. He is a basic footballer, essential. Chelsea are taking a lot of risks. Madrid, if they leak a pass, can do a lot of damage. See full direct

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.