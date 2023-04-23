And 8 rounds before the end of the season, Real Madrid, second in the standings, maintained its slim hopes of winning the title, by reaching the 65th point behind Barcelona, ​​​​which hosts Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The brilliant Atletico has not lost in the last 13 league matches, won the last 6 matches and is in third place, 13 points behind Barcelona and 5 points behind Real Madrid.

After its defeat on Saturday, Celta Vigo ranks 12th with 36 points.

Real Madrid dominated the match at home, and Asensio opened the scoring with a shot from close range, taking advantage of Vinicius Junior’s cross in the 41st minute.

Defender Militao doubled his team’s lead immediately after the start of the second half, after he rose high to head a shot into the net.