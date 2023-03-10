Real Madrid has stated in a statement that it considers the measures approved by UEFA to resolve the incidents that took place in the last Champions League final to be insufficient. Incidents that caused the meeting to start more than half an hour late.
The measures proposed by UEFA are based on a refund of tickets to those fans who entered the stadium through certain doors, but the meringues assure that some of the fans suffered physical attacks that required medical attention and hospitalization, therefore they consider this insufficient refund.
Here in 90min we are going to leave you the key points of the statement that Real Madrid has published in this regard:
“On February 13, 2023, a report prepared by a team of experts appointed by UEFA was made public. After having examined abundant documentation and practiced the tests it considered appropriate, this team of experts concluded that, among other institutions, UEFA itself is directly responsible for what happened in the vicinity of the stadium.”
“This report makes responsible to UEFA for the arbitrary choice of the venue and for the organization of the final itselfwhose serious deficiencies endangered the security and physical integrity of the fans who attended the meeting. Many of them were victims of theft of tickets and personal effects such as bags, phones and wallets. And what is more serious, some of these fans suffered physical attacks that required medical attention and hospitalization.”.
“Our club considers UEFA’s proposal insufficientofficially communicated last Tuesday and consisting exclusively of the refund of the price of tickets.
“Real Madrid has decided not to collaborate in the limited compensation procedure promoted by UEFA”.
“In the next few days a service of telematic assistance so that all Real Madrid members and fans who suffered damages of any kind in the 2022 Champions League final in Paris can assess the appropriate claims against UEFA”.
