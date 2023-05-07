We already have a new winner of the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid has managed to prevail over his rival tonight, Osasuna.
The game that was going to take place in the city of Seville, at the La Cartuja stadium, at 10:00 p.m., facing Real Madrid and Osasuna was going to be full of illusion, especially for the Pamplona team that was going to try to achieve what he was not able to do in the 2004/05 season
This match was going to start with a jug of cold water for Osasuna after, after a great play by Vinicius, he was going to give the ball to a Rodrygo who would open the can, putting Real Madrid ahead. Osasuna, far from collapsing, would continue trying through lateral crosses but without becoming effective, the best of the rojillos in the first half came through an Abde who was going to eat the toast of an Eder Militao -the which has been far from his level for a few games-, the Moroccan was going to chip the ball over Courtois but Carvajal was going to take the ball under the sticks, thus leaving the advantage on the scoreboard.
Before that occasion, Real Madrid had a great opportunity through a triangulation of Vinicius, Rodrygo and a Benzema who was going to shoot on goal but that a huge Sergio Herrera was going to save, diverting the danger of the Madrid attack.
The game was going to come to rest with the attention focused on Vinicius -and not because of his sporting performance, although he was one of the best in the first half, driving a Moncayola crazy who initially found it difficult to dance with Vinicius- after he left face David Garcia. The Brazilian came to see the yellow card, seeing it as a result of his attitude on the pitch.
With the start of the second half, the Navarra team was going to start with one march more than Real Madrid and they were going to reap the fruits of that intensity in the 57th minute after a rebound fell into Lucas Torró’s boots and impaled him the ball into the back of the net.
But the joy of that goal was not going to last long since in 1970 Real Madrid, again through Rodrygo, was going to put their team ahead. After this goal Jagoba Arrasate was going to move chips, giving entry to Chimy Ávila for Ante Budimir.
Little else was going to happen in this final that would finally result in the victory of Real Madrid against an Osasuna team that died on their feet, reliving once again the ghosts of that Copa del Rey final in 2004/05
Real Madrid beat Osasuna today in the Copa del Rey final, thus achieving its twentieth trophy of this nature. With this victory against the Pamplona team, it is as follows:
|
Titles
|
Times you have won it
|
Copa del Rey
|
twenty
|
The league
|
35
|
Champions League
|
14
|
Club World Cup
|
8
|
European Super Cup
|
5
|
UEFA Cup
|
2
|
Spain Supercup
|
12
|
League Cup
|
1
|
Small World Cup
|
2
|
Latin Cup
|
2
|
Iberoamerican Cup
|
1
|
regional championship
|
18
|
Joint Trophy
|
5
|
Best club of the 20th century
|
1
#Real #Madrid #champion #Copa #del #Rey #title #season
