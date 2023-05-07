Real Madrid, champion of the Copa del Rey! See his goals against Osasuna

Real Madrid defeated Osasuna 2-1 and won the Copa del Rey title. The merengue team, with two goals from Brazilian Rodrygo, managed to win the tournament again after nine years.

The last time it had also been by the hand of Carlo Ancelotti, in that unforgettable 2014 for the fans of the club.

Real Madrid, champion again

Rodrygo, Real Madrid footballer.

Rodrygo’s first goal – Minute 2

Rodrygo had the great collaboration of Vinícius Junior so that his team won the twentieth championship trophy of this tournament nine years later.

Goal by Torró, for Osasuna – Minute 58

Osasuna sold their defeat dearly in a game in which they tied in the second period through Lucas Torró on the brink of the hour of play, but it was not enough for the team from Pamplona to achieve their first title in history in their second appearance in a Cup final, after he also lost it eighteen years ago on his first occasion.

Rodrygo’s second goal – Minute 70

