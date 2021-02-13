Real Madrid arrived physically and mentally exhausted to the Copa del Rey, but this winning team of Pablo Laso can never be considered dead and, much less, when the title is at stake in a competition as short as the tournament of the KO, in which whites are specialists. Madrid will play its eighth consecutive Cup final this Sunday after a true champion comeback against Tenerife, which came to have an 18-point advantage in the second quarter (22-40) and ended up succumbing to such a powerful rival, who reacted in time and returned to display his chaste characteristic to turn the game around and continue to defend the crown.

This Real Madrid, whether it plays well, badly or regularly, as happened against a Tenerife that signed a great first half, has such a competitive gene and ambition that, although it is not spectacular and is surrounded by doubts, it always has to be considered a favorite in the Cup, in which he has won six of the last eleven titles, accustomed to rowing against the current and suffering, as happened in a first semifinal in which the whites had two lethal weapons, Fabien Causeur and Gaby Deck, who shared 36 points, from which he is now the most decisive center in Europe, Edy Tavares (15 rebounds and four blocks), and from a superlative player who exudes character, Sergio Llull, who revolutionized his team and remembered his best times. Jaycee Carroll also collaborated to turn the score around and ruin the 22 points of the incombustible Marcelinho Huertas and the work of the Txus Vidorreta team, surpassed after the break by the experience and psychological strength of a block that always knows how to squeeze and play when the situation gets complicated.

The match was too difficult for Madrid when from the beginning of the second period Tenerife began to riddle the whites from long distance, led then by Bruno Fitipaldo, due to the rebound and the rhythm imposed by the Canarian team, which It did not allow the defending champion and leader of the Endesa League to run, which is how the champion enjoys the most. Whites were always in tow, while Huertas was directing and Fran Guerra was doing a lot of damage to the paint, Madrid, who had a hard time getting into the game, too relaxed and surprised by the opponent’s success, was not successful in the triples either. A proof of his initial deconcentration, as Pablo Laso lamented, were also his failures in free throws, while Tenerife’s defense and its greater intensity led the clash to unknown terrain.

85

Real Madrid Alocen (5), Causeur (18), Deck (18), Thompkins (6) and Tavares (6) -initial quintet-. Rudy Fernández (5), Abalde (-), Tyus (3), Laprovittola (2), Garuba (-), Carroll (11) and Llull (11). 79

Lenovo Tenerife Fitipaldo (13), Salin (3), Cavanaugh (8), Doornekamp (8) and Guerra (15) -the starting quintet-. Yusta (-), Huertas (22), Rodríguez (-), Shermadini (1), Butterfield (3) and Sulejmanovic (6). Partial: 19-23, 21-23, 25-16 and 20-17. Referees: Peruga, Perea and Padrós. Eliminated: Caseur and Doornekamp. Incidents: First semifinal of the Copa del Rey in 2021, played at the WiZink Center, behind closed doors.

It was necessary for Real Madrid to see itself at such a disadvantage for Laso’s team to strengthen its defense so weak before and the figure of the explosive Llull emerged, who threw the team on his back and infected his teammates with claw and pride. Tenerife began to get scared in attack and, also in defense, before the penetrations and baskets of the Balearic guard, and when the white counterattack finally appeared, Madrid gave the island team a 7-0 partial that left the whites six points down (40-46) at the end of the first part. That was the best news for Real Madrid, which after having been very erratic in shooting and lacking solidity back until it began to react, lost by only half a dozen points at halftime. After the superiority and energy that Tenerife had given them in the first half, the whites had managed to cut such a wide and threatening gap through defensive sacrifice, speed and accuracy when before, blinded in attack, so much had failed pretty easy shots.

Thus began a new match in the second half in which, however, with the Huertas-Guerra duo, Tenerife continued to fight, also clinging to their defensive rebound, while the whites survived with Deck and with the intimidation and greatness of Tavares, that annulled Shermadini when a tremendous duel was expected from the inside between the Cape Verdean and the Georgian. However, when Vidorreta’s team returned to put nine up (48-57) and the alarms were lit again in Madrid, the talent and aim of Carroll, Llull and Causeur emerged, to sign the great comeback one minute and a half from the end of the third quarter (61-59), thanks to a basket from the Frenchman, who would immediately achieve a triple that definitively opened the way to victory. With the office and the winning mentality of the whites, victory no longer escaped them in the decisive section.