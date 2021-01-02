Real Madrid receives a Celta who is launched. Since Coudet took the reins of the team they have added 16 out of 18 possible points, a streak exactly the same as that of Zidane’s men after being interrupted by an unexpected draw in Elche. The whites failed on that day and saw their chances of winning the League fade away, evidencing a serious problem with the goal that has yet to be resolved. Without Benzema’s goals, it is obvious that the victories get more and more complicated.

Now, the Madrid team wants to start this 2021 with a good result in the hope of being able to put pressure on an Atlético de Madrid that has won by the minimum lately. Zidane’s boys start as top favorites being paid to 1.54 their triumph in a match where they can no longer afford to play or they will say goodbye to the title. Atlético leads them by two points and they also have two fewer games, raising the income to virtually eight points.

Madrid know that to win they will have to score goals again against visitors who bring Iago Aspas like a missile. The top scorer in the competition – with nine goals in 16 matches – is seen with another level gunner like Benzema – eight goals – in a match with attractive odds in this market. The goal at any time of the Galician it is paid to 4.00 in one of the large improved super odds that Betfair offers to its users. The most fit player of the moment scoring in Valdebebas without conditions reaches this tremendous quota, while the Madrid goal scorer receives a quota of 1.75.

Everyone expects a dominant game from the home team and we really like the odds that Real Madrid win; Real Madrid gets more corners and Celta de Vigo receives more cards to 3.75. If we want to be more conservative in relation to the market there is also an option with Real Madrid win and less than 3.5 goals in the match at an almost certain quota of 2.40. The whites are going to play a very short result and surely they will not seek to score not for lack of desire, but for potential goalscorer even if Eden Hazard is expected as a starter.

Superquotas to maximize profits

Betfair always makes available to its users odds that improve anyone who tries to compete as we have seen in the case of Iago Aspas’s goal to 4.00. Who pays like this for a goal from the top scorer in the competition? This super quota is not the only great offer for the match, highlighting that if Karim Benzema wins the gunmen’s duel by scoring 2 or more goals, our profit shoots up to 5.00. If Zidane decided to rotate, we have a madness with Mariano Diaz scoring the first goal of the game – he already did it against Villarreal – to 4.20.

In the markets for exact results and goals we also find very good offers. That Real Madrid win 3-0 is awarded to 12.00, while if Celta wins by 1-2, 1-3 or 1-4 the quota rises to 15.00. If both teams score in both halves we cannot disgust a quota to 13.00. 2021 begins with a great game in Valdebebas and with a great swell in the background after the last VAR interventions. Two teams on an upward trajectory measure their strength.

