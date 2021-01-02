Real Madrid host RC Celta this Saturday (21:00) on matchday 17 of LaLiga Santander held at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, forced the white box to not lose more points and keep the leadership within shot, against a rival reborn from its ashes. Zinedine Zidane’s men dismissed 2020 with a misstep against Elche, a draw and a loss of points, therefore the leader is punishing, a regular Atlético de Madrid like no other. Despite the setback, Madrid continues in the wake of the head, with 33 points for the 35 of the rojiblanco team with two games less. The tie at Martínez Valero left a Madrid that cries out for a second unit to support the headlines. Zidane, always habitual in rotations, put aside the distribution of minutes in a delicate first moment of the course. The whites reacted in the Champions League to be in the second round and in the league to be second.

Schedule: what time is Real Madrid – Celta de LaLiga Santander?

The Real Madrid-Celta of LaLiga Santander matchday 17 is played on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Alfredo Di Stéfano.

In Argentina : at 5:00 p.m.

: at 5:00 p.m. In Chile : at 5:00 p.m.

: at 5:00 p.m. In Colombia : at 3:00 p.m.

: at 3:00 p.m. In state United (Washington DC): at 3:00 p.m.

(Washington DC): at 3:00 p.m. In Mexico : at 2:00 p.m.

: at 2:00 p.m. In Peru: at 3:00 p.m.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Real Madrid – Celta of LaLiga Santander?

The Real Madrid-Celta of LaLiga Santander matchday 17 can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Internet: how to follow Real Madrid – Celta de LaLiga Santander online?

Real Madrid-Celta can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

LaLiga Santander standings

