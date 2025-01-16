He real Madrid faces this Thursday, January 16, its match of the King’s Cup before him Celtic corresponding to the round of 16, a match that will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and to which Carlo Ancelotti’s team appears after the disappointment suffered in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Madrid, who missed the chance to win their third title of the season in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) after those won in the European Super Cup and Club World Cupseeks to reach the final of the Copa del Rey and to do so they must beat Celta today. The Galicians will try to take advantage of the doubts and fatigue that their participation in the Spanish Super Cup may have generated in the whites.

It is foreseeable that Ancelotti Make rotations and introduce several new additions to your eleven this Thursday to give some of your players a rest in the first game that Real Madrid plays at the Bernabéu in 2025.

He real Madrid reaches the round of 16 after beating Deportiva Minera in the previous round (0-5), while Celta beat Racing de Santander in the round of 32 tie (2-3). The Galicians, however, appear at the Bernabéu after the defeat suffered in the League on the last day against Rayo Vallecano (2-1).









This will be the 18th time that both clubs meet in the Cup, with a favorable balance for Real Madrid of 8 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses.

RC Celta has reached the round of 16 of the competition after beating Racing de Santander (2-3), Salamanca UDS (0-7) and UD San ​​Pedro (1-5) in the previous rounds.

Madrid – Celta schedule

This Thursday’s match between Madrid – Celtic, match being played at the Santiago Bernabéu and corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch Madrid – Celta on television and online

The clash between Madrid – Celta can be seen live on television through the La1 broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the Copa del Rey round of 16 match through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting