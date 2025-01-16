Check the date, time and where to watch Real Madrid – Celta live on television and the possible lineups for the soccer match of the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.
The King’s Cup continues its course and this Thursday January 16
They will measure their strength in the Santiago Bernabéu stadium
real Madrid and Celtic
in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.
Real Madrid comes into the match having faced Celta while Celta played their last Copa del Rey matches against Real Madrid and Salamanca UDS.
Real Madrid – Celta
La Copa del Rey classification and statistics
Consult the Copa del Rey scorer and assist tables before the match between Real Madrid and Celta.
You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.
Copa del Rey match
Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Real Madrid and Celta today
The match between Real Madrid and Celta corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey takes place today, Thursday, January 16, at the Santiago Bernabéu. The game will start at 9:30 p.m. and you can watch it on La 1, RTVE Play.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Copa del Rey matches of the day, the Real Madrid calendar, the Celta calendar and the Copa del Rey statistics. You can also check the Copa del Rey classification.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10266120″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/ futbol/20250116/246564/horario-partido-ca-real-madrid-celta-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10266120″}
Loading next content…
#Real #Madrid #Celta #schedule #watch #Copa #del #Rey #football #match #today
Leave a Reply