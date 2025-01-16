The King’s Cup continues its course and this Thursday January 16

They will measure their strength in the Santiago Bernabéu stadium

real Madrid and Celtic

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.

Real Madrid – Celta

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Real Madrid and Celta today

The match between Real Madrid and Celta corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey takes place today, Thursday, January 16, at the Santiago Bernabéu. The game will start at 9:30 p.m. and you can watch it on La 1, RTVE Play.

