21:20 Celticism mobilizes for the feat at the Bernabéu Tickets for the visiting stands at the Santiago Bernabéu were sold out in record time, in just an hour and a half. More than 600 Celtistas will be present tonight to support their team in the complicated challenge against Real Madrid. The atmosphere promises to be vibrant and full of enthusiasm, with Celta fans believing in a possible surprise.

21:18 Substitutes real Madrid: Fran González, Mestre, Lorenzo, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Arda Güler, Bellingham, Endrick and Rodrygo are ready to enter the game. Celtic: Guaita, César Fernández, Ristic, Manquillo, Carlos Domínguez, Yoel Lago, Damián, Sotelo, Fer López, Cervi, Bamba, Pablo Durán and El-Abdellaoui are waiting for their opportunity.

21:16 Lunin takes over from Courtois in a Madrid in difficulties Today, Lunin will be in charge of defending Real Madrid’s goal at a time when Courtois is not going through his best season. The Belgian’s numbers reflect the general crisis of the team, which is moving away from the brilliance of last year, when five titles were achieved. In fact, only in his first season in Madrid (2018-2019) did he have a worse average of goals conceded than the current one, with 1.37 goals per game. That campaign was especially negative for Madrid, which suffered an early elimination in the Champions League and could only win the Club World Cup.

21:10 Celta lineup confirmed Celta de Vigo will take the field with Iván Villar between the sticks; Javi Rodríguez, Starfelt, Marcos Alonso and Mingueza in defense; the midfield will be made up of Carreira, Moriba, Beltrán and Hugo Álvarez; while Borja Iglesias and Swedberg will form the forward line.

21:09 Real Madrid is already warming up at the Bernabéu The white team steps onto the pitch of the Santiago Bernabéu to finalize details before the cup match against Celta. Latest exercises and maximum concentration.

21:06 Confirmed lineup of Real Madrid Real Madrid will start with Lunin in goal; In defense there will be Lucas, Asensio, Rüdiger and Fran García; the midfield will be for Tchouaméni, Modric and Ceballos; and in attack, Brahim, Vinicius and Mbappé. Everything ready to face Celta in search of the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

21:00 THE MATCH WILL START IN 30 MINUTES!

20:56 Celta immortalizes the Bernabéu with impressive photos