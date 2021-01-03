Real Madrid begins the year 2021 with the visit of Celta de Vigo and the need to win so as not to get off LaLiga’s head. The stumble against Elche in the last game left Zidane’s men two points behind Atlético, with two more games than the rojiblancos, a very worrying situation at this point in the season. For the stake this Saturday, they will not be able to count on their captain, Sergio Ramos, absent due to stomach discomfort. Without his bastion in defense, the French coach must design a team capable of stopping Iago Aspas, top scorer and top assistant in the competition. No player is as important to his club as Moaña’s (9 goals and 6 assists). The forward is the key figure in Celta’s resurgence since Coudet’s arrival on the bench 6 days ago, in which they have added 16 points out of a possible 18, unbeaten with a single draw. In that period, they have managed to go from seventeenth place to eighth, leaving the relegation places to 8 points. Follow the minute by minute of the match live: