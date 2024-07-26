Will Kylian Mbappé play on the right, centre or left in the real MadridCarlo Ancelotti spoke a little more about the trend that is developing at the start of summer preparations.
Real Madrid have signed one of the best players in the world after years of waiting. The Merengue have secured Kylian Mbappé for the next five seasons after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.
The question many Real Madrid fans are now asking themselves is: Where will the new No. 9 play at Real Madrid? Carlo Ancelotti has given his first honest answer. “If Kylian Mbappé is going to play on the left? I see him playing more in the attacking front”, the Italian strategist asked in a podcast. The answer seems pretty clear.
Alongside Mbappé, we should find the inevitable Vinicius Junior and potentially Rodrygo. This would be a very offensive device that Ancelotti could use in La Liga. In the Champions League, Federico Valverde has a good chance of regaining his place on the right. The substitutes will be Endrick, Arda Güler and Brahim Diaz. It will be difficult to find a better armed offensive front in Europe.
