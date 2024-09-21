He real Madrid eagerly awaits his return. Eduardo Camavinga, injured in the knee, has not yet played a single minute for the Merengues this season. However, it will not be long before he returns to play under the orders of Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid have been struggling with form since the start of the season. In particular, they have had to do without Eduardo Camavinga. He injured his knee on the eve of the European Super Cup and has yet to make his debut in the new campaign.
In a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti was able to reassure the Real Madrid fans. The Madrid manager announced that Eduardo Camavinga will soon be back: “He will start training with the team next week. He feels fine.” Excellent news for Real Madrid.
This Saturday, Kylian Mbappé’s teammates face Espanyol. Without Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid will try to build on their Champions League victory against VfB Stuttgart (3-1). This victory would put them one point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.
