He real Madrid is not at the level expected by Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach will have to make changes quickly and sacrifice one of his stars to achieve his objectives.
Following Real Madrid’s inconsistent start to the season, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to make major changes, according to Marca. The Spanish outlet reports that the Italian manager will orchestrate a tactical change in the coming days. The 4-3-3 is gone, in favour of a 4-4-2 with four midfielders.
As a result, Ancelotti will have to get rid of one of his forwards, and the difficult choice would have to be Rodrygo. The Madrid manager would like to continue combining Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé at the top of his attack. It is said that this drastic change is the result of the merengue manager’s tiredness with the results and the play offered by his players.
Real Madrid’s performance in the Champions League on Tuesday evening did not live up to expectations. VfB Stuttgart kept the reigning European champions at bay for almost 90 minutes, even forcing Thibaut Courtois to make several decisive saves (3-1).
Barcelona are 4 points ahead of Madrid after just 5 league games.
#Real #Madrid #Carlo #Ancelotti #prepares #change #system #sacrifice #stars
Leave a Reply