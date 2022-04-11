The optimism around the Santiago Bernabéu is already beginning to be more than remarkable. The League is almost in the pocket and in the Champions League they have realized that they are more candidates than they thought they were, but not everything is finished.
While Real Madrid played comfortably against Getafe and got out of their league game in no hurry, Chelsea had caused quite a storm in Southampton, winning 6-0 away. The blues play with a trick that today is unpredictable. Players like Werner, who seemed to have died for Tuchel, came out and scored two goals. German is a variable that does not end up entering Ancelotti’s equations and that can surprise him at the last minute. It is known that Chelsea is a broken team, but that it can give you a scare as it did in London with Lukaku’s entry. Luckily, we know that the Belgian will not play due to injury, so the match will be totally different. At Real Madrid we can know the eleven in advance, what we saw at Stamford Bridge will be repeated, changing Nacho for Militao. They are two goals apart, they play at home, but an early goal from the pensioners can make time at the Bernabéu go by very slowly. The current champion of the Champions League cannot be considered dead.
The result for Real Madrid could turn out to be a trap, the tie is not closed. Carlo’s team will have to come out the same as or better than they did in the first leg in order to have the game under control and make the chances of Tuchel’s team getting smaller and smaller.
#Real #Madrid #trusted #semifinals
Leave a Reply