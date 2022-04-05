Today Real Madrid is the best positioned team to win La Liga. Despite the fact that the Whites are not displaying their best game, they can boast of an important cushion with respect to the three teams that follow them: 12 points.
The most dangerous of them is Barcelona, which despite being at that distance has one less game pending against Rayo in low hours. To those nine virtual points would be added the fact that they have won the direct duel against the whites.
One of the aspects that encourages Real Madrid to be positive is that despite not displaying the best football in the championship, they are getting the games going without too many problems. It’s not all about playing well, if you can win games.
It does not seem unreasonable to imagine a Real Madrid that manages to win all the games that remain to be champions. In that case, the team led by Ancelotti could win La Liga, regardless of what their rivals do on matchday 36 against Levante at home. A party that should not choke him.
Of course, they will have to overcome Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid at home along the way, two teams that are not usually too good at it.
A stumble from Barça would allow him to sing the alirón on matchday 35 no less than at the Wanda Metropolitano against his greatest rival.
This will be the end of the season for Real Madrid, which, unless there is a period debacle, will be crowned again as La Liga champions.
#Real #Madrid #sing #alirón #Levante #Wanda
Leave a Reply