After the victory against Osasuna in a complicated field like Sadar with two missed penalties by Benzema, Madrid left LaLiga more than tied. In the classification, it is 18 points behind FC Barcelona (which is two games less than it will recover this week).
If Barcelona wins both games, it will be 12 points behind Real Madrid and there would only be 15 points left to play. In other words, the options that Real Madrid have to win LaLiga are the following: depending on itself, it would only need 4 points to leave it sentenced. Another of the options that he is considering is the bump of Barcelona in these two days that he has to play. Barcelona with two draws or a defeat and a draw would have made Madrid champion of the League five days from the end. Something that is rarely seen, that a team wins LaLiga in April.
Ancelotti has won LaLiga, but he has burned the team a lot and in phases of the season it has been seen, like when he was eliminated from the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club in San Mamés. Luckily the calendar has given Real Madrid a week off before their duel against Manchester City. Carlo can spend the season with an outstanding with the League and Champions League, or stay at a notable low by only winning LaLiga.
