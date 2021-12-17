Real Madrid will play in their field again this weekend with the aim of continuing to win to reach the second round of La Liga with the maximum possible points and advantage, to secure the league championship as soon as possible. The meringues know that Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid play this day, so winning would mean taking more advantage over one of their direct rivals, or even over both if they draw Sevillians and colchoneros. This day their rival will be Cádiz, who already know what it is to beat the Whites last season and who will want to repeat this feat again, to get out of the lower positions.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is the Real Madrid – Cadiz? The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Madrid, with a capacity to hold 81,044 spectators, but which will not be filled due to the works being carried out there.
When and what time is Real Madrid – Cádiz? The match will be played on Sunday, December 19 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile)
On which tv channel can I watch Real Madrid – Cádiz? In Spain it can be seen through Movistar LaLiga 1. In Mexico, in Sky HD. In Argentina, Chile and Peru on ESPN2 Sur. In Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela on ESPN Andina.
Where can I watch Real Madrid – Cádiz online? In Spain, through Movistar +. In Mexico, on Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, in Star +. And in the United States through ESPN + and ESPN App.
What was the last result between Real Madrid and Cádiz?
In the last game between these two teams, Real Madrid won by three goals to 0.
REAL MADRID
Real Madrid is in a state of grace. After beating Atlético de Madrid, the Whites have the championship in their hands if they continue to show this level. The problem is the COVID-19 outbreak that the team is going through, and that between now and next Sunday could leave another player out. Right now, Rodrygo, Asensio, Bale, Marcelo, Modric and Lunin are safe for being in quarantine. Luckily none of these players have serious symptoms, but according to La Liga protocol, they should be kept away until they test negative. On the other hand, Benzema and Carvajal are also doubtful due to annoyances, so for Sunday, Ancelotti could reserve them with the intention of not risking, in a game in which the whites are clearly superior.
CADIZ
The Andalusians are in relegation positions and a priori this is not the best game to start scoring points, but the Cadiz team has already proven to be a very competitive team capable of beating anyone. For the game against the whites, Cádiz will not have Salvi, he is dismissed due to suspension. Neither will Iza Carcelán, Jose Mari, Arazamendia or Jon Ander Garrido play due to injury.
Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Hazard, Vinicius, Jovic.
Ledesma; Akapo, Haroyan, Cala, Espino; Jens Jonsson, Álex Fernández, Tomás Alarcón; Ivan Alejo, Nephew, Choco Lozano.
Real Madrid has casualties, but in their field, and with a Vinicius on a roll, they will manage to win the game, although it will cost them to score a goal against a well-closed Cadiz behind.
Real Madrid 1-0 Cádiz.
