If the mystique has color, it must be white. If the hierarchy has a shield, it must be that of Real Madrid. It is that this team plays pushing through history, wrapped in substance. Real Madrid is alive and does not die even when it seems buried. It is an army of white horses that does not collapse even before the fiercest dragon. Real Madrid, armed with its fine pride, beat Manchester City 3-1 and is a Champions League finalist (6-5).

But if what Madrid did is called a feat, it is because it managed to say goodbye to the final, because it was not seen how it was going to invoke glory this time. It is that Real Madrid was a blind team of fury, orphan of lineage. He came out to play as if his own name was going to enter the field to score the goals he needed.

The suffering of Real Madrid

And Manchester City played with the pleasure of those who feel comfortable, of those who don’t feel threatened, of those who play abroad as if they were playing at home. No major surprises. Without jeopardizing the minimal and lying advantage of the first leg.

City was his best version. If this team has a better version. Let’s agree that he didn’t betray himself, he played what he knows. No fighting because the one in front was from Madrid but not a mattress maker. Nothing to suffer because the one in front was Madrid, but come to less.

Real Madrid didn’t betray either, because that’s what they have. The Spanish champion won the league walking, but in the Champions League he had to run, suffer, sweat. He appealed to his oldest formula, that of invoking the beatitude of his best man, of his devastating striker, of Benzema. And Benzema can sometimes alone, not always. This time he did not start the same as always. He showed it after 4 minutes when he received the first decent cross and headed in with the top of his head, he, Benzema, was the killer.

He had another one, and he threw it up, as if he wanted to send the ball to the English goal where it was effective eight days ago. So it was not accurate, it was not in his day. It seemed. And Madrid depends a lot, or everything, on him. Then he would have a couple of spikes but offside. Offside. Out of everything.

But let’s talk about the game, and that was City, their gigs, their symphony to reach the goal as if each game were a dance, a waltz. Bernardo Silva tested Courtuois’s reflexes, and yes, the goalkeeper had them on point. He confirmed it when he deflected a shot full of poison from Foden.

City kept their pace, their calm. He came to be startled starting the second half when Vinicius almost scored the first, in a touch that was born in the circle in the middle of the field.

That was a warning. Madrid warns to liquidate. But City did not realize it, they felt so calm, it even seemed that he was killing, that he put the thrust, the frozen sword in Madrid’s chest, when Mahrez took a left-footed shot that entered the goalkeeper’s post. And 1-0 for the English, and the Santiago Bernabéu was cold, still, very still.

And so Madrid said goodbye to the Champions League. Or not? Rodrygo entered at minute 68, to see if he had gold in his shoes, or in his head, because the scenario seemed impossible.

Madrid is reborn

Then what always happens happened. What the Bernabéu knows first hand. What that white team knows how to do best. With Rodrygo, not only did fortune enter, the well-considered hierarchy, in impeccable white, entered to bring order.

Difficult to find sports explanations for what Madrid does, you have to search for them in the fantasy that comes true. From some buried chest he got two goals, two from Rodrygo, when City was already beginning to celebrate, when Madrid’s own fans, perhaps, thought that the Champions League was now slipping away from them.



It was the 90th minute when Benzema resurfaced, as if to show that it is in the worst adversity that he appears best. He made a perfect assist to Rodrygo and goal, 1-1.

The Bernabéu was an earthquake. Let a City player explain what he felt at that moment, with that avalanche of snow that was coming down on them. And then the other one came, in replacement time. Rodrygo did not head alone, he headed with the encouragement of the millions of merengue fans. That Rodrygo almost made the third a moment later, and that would have been to canonize him.

So they went to the extra times, that extension of emotion, when bodies take their last breath. But Benzema seemed different, a renewed one, the one from before or the one from always. Dias knocked him down in the area, penalty, not to believe. If Guardiola had had hair he would have ripped it all out at that moment.

And Benzema kicked with the coldness that he carries inside, in his soul, in his heart, and scored the third, then it was a reality, Real Madrid turned around, overcame the unthinkable, defeated adversity once again, overcame their own fears , and set foot in a new final, the one that will play against Luis Díaz’s Liverpool. This Real Madrid is something else, it is mystical, it is hierarchy, it is Champions.

