Liverpool lose 2-4 with real Madrid in a match with many emotions from the start, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, at Anfield Road.

Those led by Jürgen Klopp, without the Colombian Luis Díaz, who has not yet returned from his knee injury, bet on the Champions League to save the season, after being left out of the local cups and being very far in the Premier League.

Liverpool took the lead with a goal from the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who scored in the 4th minute, after an assist from the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

Later, at 14, Salah took advantage of a serious mistake by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who could not control a ball with his feet, to get Liverpool’s second goal.

Real Madrid managed to discount very quickly, at 21, when Vinicius Junior scored after a pass from Karim Benzema.

And at 36, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker returned the favor and made a serious mistake trying to clear a ball from his box. The ball hit Vinicius Junior and got in.

At the start of the second half, another Brazilian, Eder Militao, headed into a corner kick from Luka Modric and put Real Madrid ahead.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Frenchman Karim Benzema appeared to score Real Madrid’s fourth goal.

