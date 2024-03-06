Real Madrid has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. However, that fact sounds more obvious than it actually was. The RB Leipzig of Dutch international Xavi Simons and former Vitesse striker Loïs Openda had plenty of opportunities to spoil Real's 122nd birthday party, but they did not succeed. The 1-1 in the Bernabéu was enough for Real after the 0-1 win in the first leg.