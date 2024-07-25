Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has praised “legendary” defender Nacho after his departure from the team.

“It is an emotional and special day for us Real Madrid fans, because one of the great players has decided to end an exemplary career at the club where he grew up and leave, and he is one of the legends of Real Madrid,” Perez said at a special ceremony in Madrid.

“On behalf of myself and the club’s fans, we are proud to have you with us for 23 years,” he added.

“We thank you for defending the club’s emblem with your heart and soul, and we are proud of you for being one of the legends coming from the Real Madrid Academy,” he added.

For his part, Nacho said, “The admiration and affection will always remain. I know very well that Real Madrid was and will remain my home.”

“I could talk for hours about the memories and the great things that happened to me here, but I prefer to focus on what you have given me,” he added.

The Spanish defender said: “I grew up in the best club in the world for 24 years, I learned determination and resolve, and I defended the club on and off the pitch. This club is everything to me and my family.”

“I can imagine what it would mean to me, competing at the highest level every season and ending my career by lifting the Champions League trophy as captain of the team,” Nacho added.

“I bid farewell to the team, knowing full well that I gave everything I had. It is the most beautiful ending imaginable, as captain of the team after winning many titles,” he said.

The player, who moved to the Saudi Al-Qadisiyah club, concluded, “Now I am preparing to face new challenges with my family.”