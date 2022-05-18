Real Madrid will close LaLiga matchday 38 at the Santiago Bernabéu in front of their fans at a very different timetable than they are used to. They will play on Friday at 21:00. The League champion will have his last preparation match before the Champions League final.
When is Real Madrid – Betis? The match will take place next Friday, May 20 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time. 2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Where is Real Madrid – Betis? The clash will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid’s stadium with capacity for 50,000 spectators due to the works.
Where to see Real Madrid – Betis? In Spain it can be followed through Movistar Plus and online through its APP and its website. In Argentina by ESPN Argentina and online by Star +. And in Mexico by Sky HD and online by Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
REAL MADRID
Ancelotti’s men have already won LaLiga and their only goal now is to win the Champions League final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris. Another of the news that is making a lot of noise is the arrival of Mbappé at the white team. The soap opera is taking longer than expected.
BETIS
Betis no longer plays anything. The biggest concern they have today is the departure of Héctor Bellerin. The winger has had an excellent year and has fit in very well with the team, which is why Borja Iglesias has proposed a Crowdfundin so that he doesn’t leave.
REAL MADRID
Courtois; Carvajal, Miltao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Camavinga, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema and Rodrygo.
BETIS
Silva; Bellerin, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Moreno; Guido, Carvalho, Juanmi, Fekir, Canales and Borja Iglesias.
It’s Real Madrid’s set-up, so the game will probably be easy for him as Betis doesn’t play anything.
Real Madrid 3-1 Betis
