Schedule: What time to see Real Madrid – Coosur Real Betis?

Real Madrid Y Coosur Real Betis They will face each other this Sunday, March 21, in this match on matchday 27 of the Endesa League 2020-21. The game will start at 5:00 p.m. and will be held at the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Real Madrid – Coosur Real Betis on TV and online?

Movistar + will issue the Real Madrid vs Coosur Real Betis live with the narration of their regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can follow the meeting live, which begins at 5:00 p.m., through Movistar Sports.

Real Madrid – Coosur Real Betis, live online at AS.com

In ACE You can also follow Real Madrid – Coosur Real Betis. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.