Betis and Real Madrid face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. With five remaining to close the championship, both are still in the fight to achieve what would be great goals. Pellegrini’s men could return to Europe so many years later, although the rivals squeeze from behind and the Conference League is a competition to avoid. The whites, for their part, have heroically resisted all the injury problems they have suffered and will fight to the end with Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. It remains to be seen the men that Zinedine Zidane has available for one of the highest level matches of all those that remain pending.

Schedule: what time is the Real Madrid-Betis of LaLiga Santander?

The Real Madrid-Betis of day 32 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Alfredo Di Stéfano.



Television: how to watch live on TV the Real Madrid-Betis of LaLiga Santander?

The Real Madrid-Betis of matchday 32 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Internet: how to follow the Real Madrid-Betis of LaLiga Santander online?

The Real Madrid-Betis can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

LaLiga Santander standings

See the full classification.