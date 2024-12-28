12/28/2024 at 10:03 p.m.





















Sevilla FC and Real Betis They will be alongside the two greats of Spanish football in the semifinals of the prestigious LaLiga FC Futures Under-13 International Tournament which is held in the Granada town of Maspalomas with the best youth teams in the world of football.

Specifically, this Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The first semi-final will take place between the Real Madrid and Real Betis. Later, at 11.45 am, FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC will face each other for the other ticket at stake for the final. A grand finale which will be played in the afternoon, at 7:00 p.m.and in which a Sevillian derby could be seen if both Sevillian teams are capable of knocking down the Merengues and Azulgranas.

Real Betis has reached these semi-finals after drawing 0-0 with UD Las Palmas and winning 3-2 on penalties. After a duel with few chances that ended goalless, the Betis did not fail in the final penalty shootout. They scored their three shots, while Las Palmas sent one wide to the disappointment of the local fans who packed the stadium stands.

Sevilla FC, for its part, beat Villarreal CF 1-0 in their quarterfinal match. The clash was even. Sevilla and Villarreal played a match full of alternatives in which a goal from David made the difference for the red and white team. Villarreal looked for a comeback but the Sevillistas defended very well and did not allow the yellow team to equalize, so Sevilla once again achieved their ticket to the semifinals of the tournament, a round in which they are a regular.