Karim Benzema is on fire. The Real Madrid striker, in line with the huge last season which saw him win the Golden Eleven trophy, continues his momentum with a remarkable start to the season with Real Madrid. New illustration last night with a goal and a decisive pass to allow his people to get by on the lawn of Valencia.

With 6 goals and 5 assists, Benzema is quite simply the top scorer and the best passer in La Liga! Even stronger, by combining these two statistics, Benzema is quite simply the most decisive player in the major European championships, ahead of Haaland, Lewandowski or Kylian Mbappé!

11 – Players involved in the most goals in the 5 major leagues? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾺ this season: ? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾷ Karim Benzema (11) 6 + 5

? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾴ Erling Haaland (10) 7 + 3

? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾱ Robert Lewandowski (7) 7 + 0

? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾲ Michail Antonio (7) 4 + 3

? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾷ Kylian Mbappe (7) 4 + 3

? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾪ Florian Wirtz (7) 3 + 4

? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾷ Paul Pogba (7) 0 + 7 Sir. pic.twitter.com/sp1GwSJi76 – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 20, 2021