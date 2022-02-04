Real Madrid is beginning to accuse what everyone warned about. The lack of dosage in the Whites’ squad is in the middle of February, directly affecting the game of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.
The experts commented months ago that all the Carleltto teams are characterized by a good initial stretch of the season, but they end up deflating due to the lack of rotation of the Italian coach. Real Madrid has played the entire first round, the Champions League and the first cup games using the same players. The squad was reduced to a group of no more than 14 or 15 players, figures well below what is needed today to compete at a high level.
PSG’s game is just around the corner, and although the French have not yet been able to show their combined weapons on the pitch, they have players of such individual quality that they can win the game on their own with genius.
A priori, Real Madrid is the favourite, but perhaps not as much as it was a few months ago. PSG still can’t find their football, but Real Madrid is moving further and further away from the Italian coach’s main idea.
This is a tie that is just around the corner, and Real Madrid should start reserving their weapons for that game.
Already eliminated from the Copa del Rey and with Sevilla as the only rival in the league championship, Carlo Ancelotti could begin to rest some of his stars from time to time, because what he did yesterday with the Brazilian players does not enter into the head of no trainer.
If the forward of Real Madrid stands out for something, it is because of its immense quality. Benzema and Vinicius Junior are having an excellent season, and despite the fact that in some games they seem tired, they are still two of the best strikers in the world. We’ll see which team advances to the quarterfinals.
