Complex year for Real Madrid. In itself, once the club closed its last reinforcement in the figure of Joselu, there was already the impression that the team in the capital of Spain was short of squad, the enormous rain of injuries that has hit those of Ancelotti has made the merengue team advance in both LaLiga and the Champions League, giving playing time to people who did not intend to have so much time on the field, due to the lack of options.
The reality is that the enormous number of casualties, as well as the arrival of players of dubious prestige, at least for what Real Madrid represents, this with the exception of Jude Bellingham, leads us to conclude that the team from the capital of Spain has one of their worst squads in years. Thus, the board is already preparing a dream market for next summer, where although the focus is on Mbappé, there are other stars who are on the priority list, one of them Alphonso Davies.
In 90min we have told you that the club wants the arrival of Davies as the team’s new full-back for next summer and the hunt has begun. Fuentes confirms that the Madrid board has already had the first approach with Alphonso’s entourage to communicate their intentions and desires to sign the Canadian. The plan is clear, that the Bayern Munich player does not renew with the Bundesliga champion and in this way the Germans are forced to negotiate the sale of him.
