Berlin (dpa)

Real Madrid, the record holder for the number of times it has won the Champions League title (15 times), will begin its journey to defend its title with a match that will be held at its home stadium in the first round against Stuttgart, Germany, on September 17.

UEFA has released the schedule for the new season of the competition, two days after the draw for the league stage, with the launch of the new system for the competition with the participation of 36 teams, with each team playing eight matches, four of which are at home and four away.

On the same day, September 17, AC Milan will meet Liverpool at the San Siro stadium, and the following day, Manchester City will face Inter Milan in a replay of the 2023 final, while the 19th of the same month will witness a third Italian-English clash between Atalanta, the Europa League title holder, and Arsenal.

In the second round, Arsenal will host Paris Saint-Germain, while Bayer Leverkusen, the German league title holder, will play against AC Milan. In the next round, Real Madrid will play against Borussia Dortmund in a replay of last season’s final, while Barcelona will face Bayern Munich, where the current coach of the Catalan team, Hansi Flick, previously won the title with Bayern in 2020.

The fourth round will see Real Madrid, the 15-time champion, face AC Milan, the seven-time winners, in a clash between the two most successful teams in the history of the competition. Meanwhile, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso will return to Liverpool, where he played in the past and won the Champions League title in 2005. In the remaining matches, Paris Saint-Germain will meet host Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the fifth round, while Paris Saint-Germain will face Manchester City in the seventh round.

The league stage ends with all matches of the last round (18 matches) on January 29, when Real Madrid plays against Stade Brest in France, while Barcelona faces Paris Saint-Germain.

The top eight teams in the standings will advance directly to the round of 16, while the teams ranked from ninth to 24th will play two-legged play-off matches, with the final to be held on May 31, 2025 in Munich.