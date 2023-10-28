You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.
They faced each other on matchday 11 of the Spanish League.
Real Madrid came back to win 2-1 on their visit to Barcelona, this Saturday in the New Generations Classic, to continue leading the Spanish League on this 11th matchday thanks to a double from Jude Bellingham.
Barça opened the scoring with an early goal from Ilkay Gundogan (7), but Bellingham equalized with a long shot (68) and made it 2-1 in stoppage time (90+2), thus keeping Real Madrid in the lead. the classification.
Ladies and gentlemen, Hey Jude Bellingham is present in the Classic against Barcelona. And how. Beautiful shot at the near post. Pay attention to the sound. This is how he established the 1-1 for Real Madrid ⬜️.pic.twitter.com/ZKvpeOxKfC
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 28, 2023
