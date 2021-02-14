Real Madrid continues to escape the crisis and achieved its third consecutive victory in LaLiga Santander, against Valencia (2-0), thanks to goals from French Karim Benzema and German Toni Kroos.

The reaction was confirmed by Zinedine Zidane’s team in a game that dominated with authority and sentenced in the first half.

Thus, Merengue overcame the plague of casualties and the bad news of Dani Carvajal’s relapse, 25 minutes into the game, the day he reappeared after spending a month and a half off.

A great goal from Karim Benzema in the 12th minute opened the way for Real Madrid to triumph in a good week for Real Madrid.

And later the always elegant Kroos increased, after a good combination with Lucas Vázquez, to put the 2-0 that would be final three minutes before the break.

Valencia looked for the reaction, which improved in the second half but without being able to get into the game with a goal. Thibaut Courtois prevented it in the occasion of greatest danger for Maxi Gómez.

With this victory, Zinedine Zidane’s team reached 49 points and was the only guard five points behind LaLiga leader Atlético de Madrid, who has 54, although with two games less. The third place is occupied by Barcelona, ​​which has 46 units.

In the first game of the Sunday match, Real Sociedad beat Getafe 1-0 as a visitor with a goal from Swede Alexander Isak.

Source: EFE