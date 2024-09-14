San Sebastian, Spain.- Two penalty goals from Vinicius and Kylian Mbappé in the second half gave Real Madrid three points in their visit to Real Sociedad (2-0), this Saturday in the fifth round of the Spanish League, in a match in which the Merengue team was saved on three occasions by the posts.

Croatian Luka Sucic, with two shots (one hitting the post and one hitting the crossbar), and Surinamese striker Sheraldo Becker, with another shot hitting the crossbar of Thibaut Courtois’ goal, allowed Real Madrid to stay in the game, which dealt a first blow with a penalty for a handball by Sergio Gómez converted by Vinicius (58′).

Shortly afterwards, the Brazilian, who was fouled inside the box, gave up another penalty to his French teammate Kylian Mbappé, who did not miss, fooling the local goalkeeper Remiro (74′). Carlo Ancelotti’s men remain in second place, just one point behind FC Barcelona, ​​who visit Girona on Sunday.

The other three matches on Saturday in the top flight of Spanish football ended with narrow victories.

Villarreal won in Mallorca (2-1) with a goal from Ayoze Pérez in the 90+4′ and moved up to third place with eleven points. Sevilla achieved its first victory of the season (1-0) at the expense of a Getafe that remains unbeaten and will spend the week in the relegation zone. Veteran captain Jesús Navas left the 3 points at the Sánchez Pizjuán.

And after a difficult start, the newly promoted Espanyol seems to be adapting to the category after scoring a second consecutive victory against Alavés (3-2) that leaves the Periquito team in seventh position. The hero at the RCDE Stadium was the captain Javi Puado, who scored all three goals for his team (the first with his left foot, the second with a header, and the third, a penalty, with his right foot).