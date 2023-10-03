Real Madrid beat Napoli 3-2 in a Champions League match

The Spanish Real Madrid defeated the Italian Napoli in the second round match of the group stage of the Champions League of the 2023/2024 season. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Naples at the San Paolo Stadium and ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of the guests. In the 19th minute, the Italians were given the lead by a goal from defender Leo Estigor. In the 27th minute, midfielder Vinicius Junior equalized the score. In the 34th minute, Los Blancos midfielder Jude Bellingham scored.

In the 54th minute, Italian midfielder Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty. In the 78th minute, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret scored an own goal.

Thus, after two matches, Napoli is in second place in the Group C standings with three points. Real are in first place with six points.

In the next match, Napoli will play away against the German Union, and Real will play against the Portuguese Braga. Both meetings will take place on October 24.