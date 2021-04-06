End of the match, Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1.



90 ‘+ 5’



Second half ends, Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1.



90 ‘+ 2’



Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago.



89 ‘



Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).



89 ‘



Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



89 ‘



Corner, Liverpool. Corner committed by Federico Valverde.



88 ‘



Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.



86 ‘



Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).



86 ‘



Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



85 ‘



Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.



83 ‘



Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.



83 ‘



Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).



83 ‘



Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



81 ‘



Substitution, Liverpool. Xherdan Shaqiri replaces Diogo Jota.



81 ‘



Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Ozan Kabak.



77 ‘



Thiago (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.



74 ‘



Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tried a through ball but Karim Benzema was in an offside position.



73 ‘



Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).



73 ‘



Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



72 ‘



Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



72 ‘



Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).



72 ‘



Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.



71 ‘



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.



70 ‘



Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Marco Asensio.



65 ‘



Gooooool! Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



63 ‘



Corner, Liverpool. Corner committed by Ferland Mendy.



61 ‘



Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio.



58 ‘



Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.



58 ‘



Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.



56 ‘



Thiago (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



56 ‘



Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).



56 ‘



Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



56 ‘



Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



54 ‘



Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.



53 ‘



Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.



51 ‘



Gooooool! Real Madrid 2, Liverpool 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



51 ‘



Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.



49 ‘



Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



49 ‘



Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.



49 ‘



Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).



47 ‘



Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



47 ‘



Casemiro’s hand (Real Madrid).



Second half begins Real Madrid 2, Liverpool 0.



45 ‘+ 2’



End of the first half, Real Madrid 2, Liverpool 0.



45 ‘+ 1’



Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



45 ‘+ 1’



Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).



Four. Five’



Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Four. Five’



Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).



44 ‘



Foul by Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool).



44 ‘



Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



43 ‘



Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



43 ‘



Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).



43 ‘



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



42 ‘



Substitution, Liverpool. Thiago replaces Naby Keita.



39 ‘



Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.



38 ‘



Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



38 ‘



Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).



36 ‘



Gooooool! Real Madrid 2, Liverpool 0. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range.



36 ‘



Auction stopped. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



35 ‘



Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).



35 ‘



Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.



33 ‘



Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box goes high and deflected to the right after a corner kick.



32 ‘



Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nathaniel Phillips.



32 ‘



Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



30 ‘



Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



30 ‘



Foul by Ozan Kabak (Liverpool).



30 ‘



Corner, Liverpool. Corner committed by Lucas Vázquez.



27 ‘



Gooooool! Real Madrid 1, Liverpool 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



25 ‘



Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.



25 ‘



Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.



2. 3′



Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



2. 3′



Foul by Naby Keita (Liverpool).



17 ‘



Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



17 ‘



Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).



13 ‘



Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is too high.



eleven’



Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fabinho.



7 ‘



Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tried a through ball but Karim Benzema was caught offside.



5′



Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tried a through ball but Casemiro was in an offside position.



5′



Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.



two’



Auction stopped. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

