With one month to go until the start of the new season in the League, the real Madrid continues its transfer market calmly and serenely. After the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, a new 16-year-old gem could soon arrive in Madrid.
Franco Mastantuono. His name may not mean much to you yet, but he is already making waves in the world of football. At 16 years old, this young star from River Plate (Argentina) is in the sights of the most important clubs in the world.
Starting with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. But, according to the Spanish newspaper SPORTthe reigning European champion has taken the lead.
According to the outlet, Mastantuono has already agreed a contract with Real and has already liked several posts on Instagram, including those linked to the arrival of Kylian Mbappé.
An initial offer valued at around 20 million euros was rejected by River Plate, but negotiations continue and Real are considering a arrival next season, or even in the summer of 2026. The end is near and Real Madrid could pull off another big coup before the transfer window ends this season to secure the young pearl and not let him slip away like what happened to the big clubs with the signing of Estevao Williams this summer. In addition, signing him would not have to imply that he has to arrive in the Spanish capital now, he could continue on loan for a year or two in the Argentine league at River itself to continue developing as a footballer in a more suitable or at least more familiar environment for the player and make the jump to Europe when he is more ready.
