Real Madrid did their part and beat Eibar 2-0 in their commitment for the 29th date of LaLiga in Spain. Marco Asencio, at 41 minutes into the initial half, and Karim Benzema, at 28 minutes of the complement, scored the goals of Zinedine Zidane’s team, which climbed to second place in the standings, three points behind the leader, Atlético from Madrid, and one above Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

It is also a motivating victory for the White House, which this Tuesday, starting at 16, will face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Alfredo Di Stéfano.