The adjective that best defines the Real Madrid game is grey. A thick, heavy game, with the players at half throttle, without giving the game the rhythm it needed and with the feeling that the second half could have been very uphill. Rodrygo with a very classy individual play decided the game.
Ancelotti brought in new faces. Lucas started again creating a very solid alliance on the right wing with Marco Asensio. The two were the highlights of the game, they did not stop trying at any time. It was not a match where individual quality had to stand out, but where effort had to stand out, and neither of them spared. It seems that Marco is gradually gaining the renewal, let’s remember that now he himself is free to negotiate with the club that he considers.
The match cross went to Hazard. It was speculated that the Belgian was surprising the entire coaching staff in training, but when push came to shove, when he had to prove it on the green, he made it clear that he is an unrecoverable footballer. There is nothing left of the best Eden, neither playing on the left flank nor playing between the lines in the center where he would not have to make as much use of his speed.
Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Ceballos did not have their best game, the game was slow and none of the three managed to give the team what it needed in the first half. Valverde entered to give more energy to the midfield and replace Aurelién. The Frenchman needs more rest, he can’t play everything. Victory in a difficult field and pass to the eighth. Ancelotti wants the Cup.
#Real #Madrid #beat #Cacereño #Copa #del #Rey #gray #match
Leave a Reply