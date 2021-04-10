Real Madrid beat Catalan Barcelona 2: 1 in the Spanish Championship match. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The score was opened in the 14th minute by the French forward Karim Benzema. He took advantage of Lucas Vasquez’s pass from the flank and hit Barcelona’s goal with a heel kick. In the 28th minute, the German midfielder of the “creamy” Toni Kroos increased the score difference.

Only in the second half did the Catalans respond. Oscar Mindes scored on the 60th minute. In the 90th minute of the match, “Real” was in the minority. However, Barcelona did not have time to take advantage of the extra time. The team was defeated at El Clásico.

Thus, “Real” is ahead of “Barcelona” in the standings and comes into second place. The leader of the tournament is Atletico Madrid.