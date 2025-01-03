47 – 30

End of the second quarter. Rest

47 – 30

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] miss the triple

47 – 30

Carsen Edwards Basket [FC Bayern Munich]

47 – 28

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]

47 – 28

Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The ball goes out.

47 – 28

Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

44 – 28

Andreas Obst [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.

44 – 28

Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid]

42 – 28

Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense of Edy Tavares

42 – 28

Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] miss the 1st free throw

42 – 28

1st personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Devin Booker when he was shooting for two.

42 – 28

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

42 – 28

Hugo González tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

40 – 28

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Johannes Voigtmann

40 – 28

Time-out

40 – 28

Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]

37 – 28

1st personal foul in attack by Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] about Facundo Campazzo

37 – 28

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Carsen Edwards

37 – 28

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Devin Booker.

37 – 28

Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.

37 – 28

Hugo González’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Devin Booker

37 – 28

Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]

35 – 28

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich]

35 – 28

Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound

35 – 28

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] tray fails

35 – 28

Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.

35 – 28

Alley-Hoop by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

33 – 28

Andreas Obst [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Hugo González.

33 – 28

The ball goes out after a bad pass from Sergio Llull [Real Madrid]

33 – 28

Oscar Silva [FC Bayern Munich] commits his second personal foul on Sergio Llull

33 – 28

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba

33 – 28

Oscar Da Silva basket [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Carsen Edwards

33 – 26

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Oscar Da Silva

33 – 26

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] The layup fails due to a block by Oscar Da Silva

33 – 26

Time-out

33 – 26

Oscar Da Silva basket [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Devin Booker

33 – 24

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Onuralp Bitim.

33 – 24

Andreas Obst triple [FC Bayern Munich]

33 – 21

Xavier Rathan-Mayes tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

31 – 21

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Carsen Edwards

31 – 21

First personal foul by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] about Onuralp Bitim

31 – 21

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid]

31 – 21

Oscar Da Silva’s first personal foul [FC Bayern Munich] about Mario Hezonja

31 – 21

Carsen Edwards triple [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Oscar Da Silva

31 – 18

Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid]

29 – 18

Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja

29 – 18

Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Sergio Llull

29 – 18

Elias Harris [FC Bayern Munich] The basket misses due to a block by Serge Ibaka

29 – 18

Elias Harris offensive rebound [FC Bayern Munich] after missing his shot to the basket

29 – 18

Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] the tray fails. The offensive rebound goes to Elias Harris

29 – 18

Xavier Rathan-Mayes basket [Real Madrid]

27 – 18

Mate by Elias Harris [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Carsen Edwards

27 – 16

Time-out

27 – 16

Serge Ibaka basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Sergio Llull

25 – 16

Onuralp Bitim [FC Bayern Munich] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

25 – 16

Ivan Kharchenkov’s first personal foul [FC Bayern Munich] about Xavier Rathan-Mayes

25 – 16

Ivan Kharchenkov [FC Bayern Munich] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.

25 – 16

Happy Andrew Tray [Real Madrid]

23 – 16

The referee indicates that the field pass time has expired. [FC Bayern Munich]

23 – 16

Start of the second quarter

23 – 16

End of the first quarter

23 – 16

Elias Harris [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Onuralp Bitim

23 – 16

Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Andreas Obst

23 – 16

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Oscar Da Silva.

23 – 16

Elias Harris Basket [FC Bayern Munich]

23 – 14

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw

22 – 14

Ivan Kharchenkov [FC Bayern Munich] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Elias Harris

22 – 14

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Onuralp Bitim.

22 – 14

Ivan Kharchenkov [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.

22 – 14

1st personal foul by Andreas Obst [FC Bayern Munich] on Mario Hezonja when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

22 – 14

Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] and additional free throw for Andreas Obst’s %number%ª foul

20 – 14

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja

20 – 14

Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] makes the second free throw

20 – 13

Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] makes the first free throw

20 – 12

1st personal foul by Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] on Devin Booker when he was shooting for two.

20 – 12

Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Ivan Kharchenkov.

20 – 12

Ivan Kharchenkov’s tray [FC Bayern Munich]

20 – 10

Sergio Llull’s triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

17 – 10

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Niels Giffey

17 – 10

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

16 – 10

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

15 – 10

2nd personal foul by Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched for two.

15 – 10

Niels Giffey Basket [FC Bayern Munich]

15 – 8

Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]

13 – 8

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich]

13 – 8

Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Shabazz Napier

13 – 8

Time-out

13 – 8

Alberto Abalde’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Carsen Edwards

13 – 8

Alberto Abalde tray [Real Madrid]

11 – 8

Shabazz Napier Basket [FC Bayern Munich]

11 – 6

Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid]

9 – 6

Offensive rebound by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] after missing his shot to the basket

9 – 6

Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

9 – 6

Triple by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares

6 – 6

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Devin Booker

6 – 6

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Devin Booker.

6 – 6

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Niels Giffey

6 – 6

Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Niels Giffey

6 – 6

Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]

4 – 6

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa

4 – 6

Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

4 – 6

1st personal foul by Niels Giffey [FC Bayern Munich] on Edy Tavares in the fight for a defensive rebound.

4 – 6

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares

4 – 6

Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Eli Ndiaye.

4 – 6

Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] steals the ball from Edy Tavares

4 – 6

Niels Giffey’s triple [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Shabazz Napier

4 – 3

Johannes Voigtmann [FC Bayern Munich] steals the ball from Facundo Campazzo

4 – 3

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Shabazz Napier

4 – 3

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound

4 – 3

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the basket fails

4 – 3

Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

4 – 3

Shabazz Napier’s first personal foul [FC Bayern Munich] about Facundo Campazzo

4 – 3

Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

4 – 3

Alberto Abalde’s Basket [Real Madrid]

23

Niels Giffey’s triple [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Johannes Voigtmann

2 – 0

Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich] steals the ball from Edy Tavares

2 – 0

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares

2 – 0

Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

2 – 0

Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.

2 – 0

Hook by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid]

0 – 0

Start of the match