End of the second quarter. Rest
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] miss the triple
Carsen Edwards Basket [FC Bayern Munich]
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]
Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The ball goes out.
Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Andreas Obst [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.
Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid]
Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense of Edy Tavares
Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] miss the 1st free throw
1st personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Devin Booker when he was shooting for two.
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
Hugo González tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Johannes Voigtmann
Time-out
Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]
1st personal foul in attack by Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] about Facundo Campazzo
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Carsen Edwards
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Devin Booker.
Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.
Hugo González’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Devin Booker
Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich]
Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] tray fails
Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.
Alley-Hoop by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Andreas Obst [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Hugo González.
The ball goes out after a bad pass from Sergio Llull [Real Madrid]
Oscar Silva [FC Bayern Munich] commits his second personal foul on Sergio Llull
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba
Oscar Da Silva basket [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Carsen Edwards
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Oscar Da Silva
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] The layup fails due to a block by Oscar Da Silva
Time-out
Oscar Da Silva basket [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Devin Booker
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Onuralp Bitim.
Andreas Obst triple [FC Bayern Munich]
Xavier Rathan-Mayes tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Carsen Edwards
First personal foul by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] about Onuralp Bitim
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid]
Oscar Da Silva’s first personal foul [FC Bayern Munich] about Mario Hezonja
Carsen Edwards triple [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Oscar Da Silva
Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid]
Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Sergio Llull
Elias Harris [FC Bayern Munich] The basket misses due to a block by Serge Ibaka
Elias Harris offensive rebound [FC Bayern Munich] after missing his shot to the basket
Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] the tray fails. The offensive rebound goes to Elias Harris
Xavier Rathan-Mayes basket [Real Madrid]
Mate by Elias Harris [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Carsen Edwards
Time-out
Serge Ibaka basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Sergio Llull
Onuralp Bitim [FC Bayern Munich] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
Ivan Kharchenkov’s first personal foul [FC Bayern Munich] about Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Ivan Kharchenkov [FC Bayern Munich] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.
Happy Andrew Tray [Real Madrid]
The referee indicates that the field pass time has expired. [FC Bayern Munich]
Start of the second quarter
End of the first quarter
Elias Harris [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Onuralp Bitim
Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Andreas Obst
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Oscar Da Silva.
Elias Harris Basket [FC Bayern Munich]
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw
Ivan Kharchenkov [FC Bayern Munich] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Elias Harris
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Onuralp Bitim.
Ivan Kharchenkov [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.
1st personal foul by Andreas Obst [FC Bayern Munich] on Mario Hezonja when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] and additional free throw for Andreas Obst’s %number%ª foul
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja
Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] makes the second free throw
Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] on Devin Booker when he was shooting for two.
Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Ivan Kharchenkov.
Ivan Kharchenkov’s tray [FC Bayern Munich]
Sergio Llull’s triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Niels Giffey
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
2nd personal foul by Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched for two.
Niels Giffey Basket [FC Bayern Munich]
Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich]
Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Shabazz Napier
Time-out
Alberto Abalde’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Carsen Edwards
Alberto Abalde tray [Real Madrid]
Shabazz Napier Basket [FC Bayern Munich]
Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid]
Offensive rebound by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] after missing his shot to the basket
Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Triple by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Devin Booker
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Devin Booker.
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Niels Giffey
Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Niels Giffey
Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa
Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
1st personal foul by Niels Giffey [FC Bayern Munich] on Edy Tavares in the fight for a defensive rebound.
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares
Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Eli Ndiaye.
Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] steals the ball from Edy Tavares
Niels Giffey’s triple [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Shabazz Napier
Johannes Voigtmann [FC Bayern Munich] steals the ball from Facundo Campazzo
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Shabazz Napier
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the basket fails
Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
Shabazz Napier’s first personal foul [FC Bayern Munich] about Facundo Campazzo
Carsen Edwards [FC Bayern Munich] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Alberto Abalde’s Basket [Real Madrid]
Niels Giffey’s triple [FC Bayern Munich] with assistance from Johannes Voigtmann
Shabazz Napier [FC Bayern Munich] steals the ball from Edy Tavares
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares
Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
Devin Booker [FC Bayern Munich] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.
Hook by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid]
Start of the match
#Real #Madrid #Bayern #Munich #Follow #match #matchday #Euroleague #live
