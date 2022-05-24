In the three continental tournaments there were three Spanish finalists. The Lenovo Tenerife, which won the FIBA ​​Champions, and the other two, the Baxi Manresasurpassed by the islanders (87-98), and Real Madrid, which lost on Sunday in the Euroleague against Efes (57-58). Well, in a kind of consolation for the two defeated, both will face each other from this Wednesday at the WiZink Center (9:00 p.m., #Vamos) in the quarterfinal playoff to the best of three games. The classic trap eliminator that accumulates several victims over the years (follow the match live on AS.com).

Whites have only 72 hoursafter the disappointment of the Final Four in Belgrade, to turn the page and focus on the last objective of the course, the league titlewho will face without the reinforcement of a point guard after the Williams-Goss injury (peroneal tendons). The American loses, in principle, the rest of the course and no one will take his place, since the deadline for new signings in this series closed yesterday at 2:00 p.m.. It is possible to register players who have been before, such as Heurtel and Thompkins, but it does not seem the case. Laso will continue with Llull with the only clear basealthough the campaign started as a theoretical escort, and Abalde to his aid, plus the contributions of Hanga and Causeur, with the outside players charging towards the hoop to relieve direction. And with the youth squad Juan Núñez in the bedroom.

“Manresa has very athletic players, intense on the rebound and who run the field. It’s a very tough test and the first game at home is very important”explains Laso, who says he sees his team well after the European disappointment: “I hope the team gives its best. Physically, he is at a good level. The mental issue is complicated when you lose a final at the last minute“.

Manresa, for its part, recovers point guard Sylvain Francisco and shooting guard Joe Thomasson. Dani Garcia stays out. In the last month, four defeats in five games, although against great rivals. This Tuesday marked the 24th anniversary of their triumph against Madrid in the 1998 semifinals by 3-1. In the final they would knock Baskonia down and win the League, the biggest surprise ever. Manresa have not beaten the whites on their court again, but they have in Madrid and, they do nothing, on March 20 (75-86) with Dani Pérez, Luke Maye, Elias Valtonen and Chima Monek very prominent. The latter has displaced Mirotic from the ACB ideal quintet with 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and a PIR of 20.9. Pedro Martínez makes it clear: “We want more”.