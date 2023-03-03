The footballers who once stepped onto the pitch at the Camp Nou say that when you look up, the stadium never ends. “Imagine how hard it is when you have people against you!” they exclaim in the Barcelona dressing room. Vitamin in good times, kryptonite in bad times, Barcelona fans can become too cruel an environment when football goes awry. “How many players have managed to turn the tortilla around?” Ask themselves in the coaching staff. For this reason, Xavi Hernández is especially concerned with the situation of Ferran Torres, a lifeguard signing in the winter of 2022, today in limbo. He is betting, in any case, on Barça to replace the injured Lewandowski on the visit to the Bernabéu. “Ferran must be given confidence,” underlines the Barcelona coach. And he remembers: “I am one of the culprits that he is here.” Ferran corroborates his coach: “He called me several times to sign for Barça.”

Read the full article by clicking here.