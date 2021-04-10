It all rained in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, the auxiliary field of the b, where he received the Barcelona for a new La Liga date. And after the victory of the whites over the team of Lionel messi, it was the turn of the rain of memes on social networks.

And the main objective when it comes to the jokes of Twitter It was good Leo. The Argentine star was able to show his talent in a trickle, for example with a magical corner kick in the first half that almost became an Olympic goal.

Beyond Messi, who also suffered at the time of the spent was the Dutch DT Ronald Koeman. And another of the focuses that netizens pointed to in their jokes it was the heavy rain that fell during a good part of the game. It all rained, and memes rained.

The best memes of the Spanish classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

