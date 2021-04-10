Barcelona and Real Madrid face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. But it won’t be just any date. Perhaps the championship will be decided in this meeting. Atlético de Madrid remains the leader of the standings, but will lose it on Saturday night. He can get it back on Sunday, yes, if he can beat Betis. El Clásico, once again, will be charged with emotion and tension. Both face it in a difficult season. They seemed doomed to failure, but finally the Blaugranas made their way to the decisive match of the Copa del Rey and the Whites continue to be immersed in the Champions League, which is already in the quarterfinals. Also, who would have thought a couple of months ago that the domestic tournament would be this hot. Simeone and his team have fallen with a crash and are no longer the unstoppable machine that they projected when the bells rang out at Puerta del Sol. Of course, facing the fight for LaLiga, one of the two involved in this mythical duel will be touched. And the tie would leave a clear winner: Atleti.

Schedule: what time is the Real Madrid-Barcelona of LaLiga Santander?

Classic times in Spain

The Real Madrid-Barcelona of the 30th day of LaLiga Santander will be played on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. Madrid arrives with morale through the roof after taking a giant step towards the semifinals of the Champions League.



Classic times in the rest of the world

We offer you information about the schedules that the Classic will have in different countries:

Television: how to watch live on TV the Real Madrid-Barcelona of LaLiga Santander?

Television and channels where to see the Classic in Spain

The Real Madrid-Barcelona of the 30th day of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms. Barcelona added three new points in a controversial victory against Valladolid. There was everything: a penalty not called, the controversial expulsion of Plano …



Television and channels where you can watch the Classic in the rest of the world

Internet: how to follow Real Madrid-Barcelona in LaLiga Santander online?

Real Madrid-Barcelona can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

LaLiga Santander standings

