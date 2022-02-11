Schedule: What time to see Real Madrid – Barcelona?

Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet this Friday, February 11 in the meeting of day 26 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2021-22. The match will start at 8:45 p.m. and will be played at WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Real Madrid – Barcelona on TV and online?

DAZN will broadcast Real Madrid vs Barcelona live with the narration of two of his usual communicators. can be followed live The meeting, which begins at 20:45 hoursthrough the application of DAZN. What’s more #Let’s gofrom Movistar+will also show the game on his channel.

Real Madrid – Barcelona, ​​live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Real Madrid vs Barcelona. With us you will have the best minute by minutethe images most impressive of the encounter and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle just finish.