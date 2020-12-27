Schedule: What time to see Madrid – Barcelona?

Real Madrid and Barça will meet this Sunday, October 27 in this meeting of the matchday 16 of the Endesa League 2020/21. The match will start at 21:30 hours and will be played in the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Madrid – Barcelona on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Real Madrid vs Barcelona live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 21:30 hours, through #Come on (dial 8).

Madrid – Barcelona, ​​live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Real Madrid vs Barcelona. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.