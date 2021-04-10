Lionel Messi, during a game this season. PAU BARRENA / AFP

Follow live the match of day 30 of LaLiga Santander between the Real Madrid and the FC Barcelona, which is played tonight from 9:00 p.m. in Valdebebas. The calendar and the losing streak of the leader, Atlético de Madrid, (four victories in the last 10 games) have once again put the focus of the League on the classic with nine appointments for the end of LaLiga. Barcelona is one point behind Atlético, due to the three that distance Zinedine Zidane’s team from Diego Simeone’s. It will be the Clásico number 246, so far the whites have achieved 97 victories and the Catalans 96. It will have a peculiarity, it will be played in the Real Madrid Sports City due to the remodeling works that are being carried out at the Santiago Bernabéu. Madrid will not be able to count on their captain Sergio Ramos, injured, while Barcelona recovers Piqué and Sergi Roberto. Messi, whose contract expires on June 30, could play his last Clásico tonight in Madrid.

