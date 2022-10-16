Ter Stegen, yoga, books and barbecues:

“I need to rest”. Marc André Ter Stegen called the German coach, Hansi Flick, and asked him not to call him up last summer to play in the Nations League. Before, he had already talked about it with his coach, Xavi Hernández: “It will be good for me for a while without competing or having to work on recovering from an injury.” Then, with the approval of his two technicians, Ter Stegen forgot about football. The German planned a break near Barcelona. He didn’t want big trips or too busy destinations. With his wife, Dani, and his son, Ben, Ter Stegen visited his family in Germany, toured the south of France and spent a few days at his house in Ibiza. He practiced yoga, read business and investment books, and barbecued. The result? Ter Stegen met Ter Stegen again: “My season is good and the fans notice it”.

The complete piece of Juan I. Irigoyen, here: